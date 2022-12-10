Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Jon Springer Sells 16,861 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVE. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.