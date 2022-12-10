UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $3.58 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00021854 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.58 billion and $1.13 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00446787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018503 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.74224386 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,386,804.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

