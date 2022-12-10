US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 829,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,420. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after buying an additional 92,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

