USDD Achieves Market Capitalization of $707.71 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a market capitalization of $707.71 million and $302.61 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

