Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

