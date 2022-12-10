Utah Retirement Systems Buys 24,647 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $332.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.14 and a 200 day moving average of $299.24. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

