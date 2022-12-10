Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.8 %

ABBV opened at $163.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $123.71 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

