Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 468.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

