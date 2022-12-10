Utah Retirement Systems Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuit were worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $399.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.52 and a 200-day moving average of $412.21. The company has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

