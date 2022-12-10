Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

