Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 5th

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Utz Brands Price Performance
NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.
Insider Transactions at Utz Brands
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.