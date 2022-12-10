Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 5th

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

In other news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $109,840.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,237,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $574,119. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

