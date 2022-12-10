Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 5th

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $109,840.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,237,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $574,119. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Dividend History for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.