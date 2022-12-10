V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

VFC opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,586,000 after purchasing an additional 305,857 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $562,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 571,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

