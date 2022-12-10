Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

