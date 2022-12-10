Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1,296.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $184.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

