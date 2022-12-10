Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VONG) Shares Up 1.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.07. 1,020,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 914,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

