Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Shares Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.83 and last traded at $161.31. 14,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 22,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.99.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.52.

