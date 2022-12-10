Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.93 and last traded at $57.95. 2,351,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,299,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.
