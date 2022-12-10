Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $1.05. Vaxart shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,329,058 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Vaxart Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

About Vaxart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Vaxart by 50.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vaxart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

