Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 15,061 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Veeva Systems

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

