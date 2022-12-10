Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.33.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $272.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,740 shares of company stock worth $30,748,906. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

