Venus USDC (vUSDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.76 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.76 million and $7.89 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $963.98 or 0.05613086 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00504543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.28 or 0.30158033 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02174525 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,284,817.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

