Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $882-$918 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $921.35 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

VRNT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

