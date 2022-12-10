Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $204.11 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

