Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 543.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $312.22 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $204.11 and a one year high of $324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

