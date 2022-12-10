VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

