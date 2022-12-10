VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 5th

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

