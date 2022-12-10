Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.20

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.20 and traded as high as $24.08. Village Super Market shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 26,014 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLGEA. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.50 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 13.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. The company operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and four the Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

