Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given New €116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($126.32) to €122.00 ($128.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($120.00) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €111.00 ($116.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

VCISY stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

Vinci Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.