Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDI stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

