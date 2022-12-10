Voce Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Voce Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart makes up 2.2% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

