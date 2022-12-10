Volta Finance Limited (VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.12 on January 26th

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volta Finance Stock Performance
VTA opened at GBX 4.98 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million and a PE ratio of 0.06. Volta Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.34 ($0.08).
About Volta Finance
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.