voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Stock Price Down 1.7%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 8,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 22,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VJET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of voxeljet from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in voxeljet stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in voxeljet AG ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of voxeljet at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

