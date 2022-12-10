Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.96 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00018610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $86.96 million and $3.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00240167 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19282575 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,128,186.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.