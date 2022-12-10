Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.94 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00018526 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.30 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19282575 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,128,186.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

