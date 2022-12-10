W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

