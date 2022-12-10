Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,909.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

