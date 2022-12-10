Wahed Invest LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

