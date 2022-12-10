Wahed Invest LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

