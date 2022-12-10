Wahed Invest LLC Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wahed Invest LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.