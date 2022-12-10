Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 2,276 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vale by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

