Wahed Invest LLC Sells 96 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.82.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $242.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

