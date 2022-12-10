Wahed Invest LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

