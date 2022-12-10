Wahed Invest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.