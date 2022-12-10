Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 88,781 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $9,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.43 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.