Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walmart were worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

