Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

