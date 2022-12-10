Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.03. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $344.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.