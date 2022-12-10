Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $188.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $683.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

