Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,549 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

