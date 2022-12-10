Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,668,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,367,000 after acquiring an additional 606,970 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 597,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.59 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.